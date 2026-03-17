Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.83. 1,454,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,979. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220,806.72. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,462 shares of company stock valued at $192,197,747. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,649,000 after buying an additional 163,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $844,073,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,607,000 after buying an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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