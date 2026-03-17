Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,069 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 54,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,018.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,399. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $173.70. The company has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 33.15%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc is an independent, employee‐owned investment management firm that provides a range of equity and fixed income strategies to institutional and individual clients. The company’s investment approach is driven by bottom‐up fundamental research, emphasizing risk management and long‐term value creation. Through a disciplined portfolio construction process, Diamond Hill seeks to deliver differentiated returns across market environments.

The firm offers a suite of investment products, including small‐, mid‐ and large‐cap U.S.

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