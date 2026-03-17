Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,753.50. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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