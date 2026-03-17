Delta Global Management LP Invests $2.44 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
NYSE MRSH opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.37 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.70%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
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