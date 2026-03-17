Delta Global Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Delta Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $493,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 3,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,935,000 after buying an additional 4,595,819 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,815 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SYY opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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