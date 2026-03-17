Delta Global Management LP Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 193.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 52.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CarMax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CarMax by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.21.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $82.79.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.