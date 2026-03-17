Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,097 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $63,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 1.6%

DDOG stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.29, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $2,496,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,688.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $48,415,898. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.