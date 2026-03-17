Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Short Interest Update

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 167,597 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 198,161 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 632,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 632,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVES traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 683,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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