Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Cypherpunk Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CYPH stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Cypherpunk Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CYPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cypherpunk Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cypherpunk Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Institutional Trading of Cypherpunk Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cypherpunk Technologies Company Profile
Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.
DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cypherpunk Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.