Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cypherpunk Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CYPH stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Cypherpunk Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.15.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cypherpunk Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cypherpunk Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Cypherpunk Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypherpunk Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.

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