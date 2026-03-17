CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $0.28 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

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