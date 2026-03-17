Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.9333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Argus set a $696.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Cummins Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $545.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $960,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Earl Newsome sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.67, for a total value of $758,771.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,057.63. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

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Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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