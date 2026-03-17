CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRSH. Barclays reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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