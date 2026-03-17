CSM Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $377,256.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,630.03. This trade represents a 56.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,593.74. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

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