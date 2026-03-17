CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average of $238.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Arete Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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