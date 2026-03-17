crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $263.57 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market cap of $263.57 million and $23.17 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD launched on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 263,589,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,585,626 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 263,599,221.67205188. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.9999863 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $30,298,534.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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