CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Reduced by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of -572.75, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.97 and its 200-day moving average is $469.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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