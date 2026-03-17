CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $423.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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