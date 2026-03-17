CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 517,936 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 12th total of 403,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CPB Stock Performance

Shares of CPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. 192,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,406. CPB has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95.

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CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. CPB had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $76.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPB will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CPB Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. CPB’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CPB from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CPB by 107.8% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 2,281,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CPB by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 238,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPB by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 102,301 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CPB during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CPB by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About CPB

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Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (NYSE: CPF) is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world’s leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF’s businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF’s product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

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