Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180,776 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,001.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.45. The stock has a market cap of $444.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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