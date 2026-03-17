CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,700. This trade represents a 25.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CorVel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 315,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05.

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CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $235.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorVel

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,287,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

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CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

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