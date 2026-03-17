Cookie Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.14 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Cookie has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $3.14 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,892,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,030,825 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,892,387 with 705,030,825 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.02023343 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $2,999,153.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

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