Contrasting Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination Maternity and Genesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genesco $2.38 billion 0.12 $13.27 million $1.13 23.42

Analyst Recommendations

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Destination Maternity and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20

Genesco has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Genesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genesco is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Destination Maternity and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A Genesco 0.54% 2.92% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesco beats Destination Maternity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination Maternity

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Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

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