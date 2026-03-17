Contrasting Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.03% 5.98% 4.14% Bright Mountain Media -23.00% N/A -34.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

HealthStream has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 125.04, suggesting that its share price is 12,404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Bright Mountain Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $304.06 million 2.05 $18.34 million $0.61 34.38 Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.01 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.05

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Bright Mountain Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

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