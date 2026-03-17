Contrasting BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) & Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and BioLineRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine -487.00% -59.30% -53.37% BioLineRx -23.38% -16.11% -7.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 1 0 1 1 2.67 BioLineRx 1 0 1 1 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lipocine and BioLineRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lipocine presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.85%. BioLineRx has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 850.64%. Given BioLineRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than Lipocine.

Volatility & Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLineRx has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and BioLineRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $4.32 million 9.84 -$9.63 million ($1.69) -4.53 BioLineRx $28.94 million 0.41 -$9.22 million $0.17 16.09

BioLineRx has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLineRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioLineRx beats Lipocine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate. The company's pipeline candidates also include TLANDO XR a candidate for oral TRT for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, being developed for the treatment of cirrhosis, currently under Phase 2 clinical studies; LPCN 1154, An oral neurosteroid, being developed for the treatment of postpartum depression, currently under Phase 2 studies; LPCN 2101, a NAS candidate, for women with epilepsy; and LPCN 2203 for essential tremor. It is also involved in the development of LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of pre-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which has completed Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, an oral product candidate of 17-alpha-hydroxy progesterone caproate product, currently under Phase 3 studies for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops BL-5010, a pen-like applicator containing an acidic aqueous solution for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.