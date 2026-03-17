Conflux Price Hits $0.0639 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $331.77 million and approximately $35.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,604.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00643051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00502676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00078431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00362233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00011979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,192,713,952 coins and its circulating supply is 5,192,690,437 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,192,594,766.56 with 5,192,594,767.36 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06439052 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $42,185,674.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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