comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.40 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $4.40, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million.

comScore Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442. comScore has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 15.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCOR

comScore Company Profile

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comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company’s analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company’s product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

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