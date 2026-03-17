Comparing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$21.49 million ($1.27) -0.51 Silver Standard Resources $1.63 billion 3.54 $395.75 million $1.85 15.35

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Silver Standard Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silver Standard Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Standard Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Silver Standard Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -48.57% -17.70% Silver Standard Resources 24.28% 10.40% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and Silver Standard Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silver Standard Resources 0 1 8 1 3.00

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 221.59%. Silver Standard Resources has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Silver Standard Resources.

Summary

Silver Standard Resources beats Electra Battery Materials on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.