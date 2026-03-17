Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,656 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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