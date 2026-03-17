Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Coincheck Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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Coincheck Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Coincheck Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Coincheck Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.73 million. Coincheck Group had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coincheck Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 200,930 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coincheck Group by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

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Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

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