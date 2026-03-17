Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ CODA opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CODA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Coda Octopus Group

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Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

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