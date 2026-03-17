CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,570,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,249,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,547,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in CME Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 233,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its position in CME Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.39. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.53 and a 12-month high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on CME Group from $333.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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