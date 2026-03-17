CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in CME Group were worth $63,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.06.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a 200-day moving average of $279.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.53 and a twelve month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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