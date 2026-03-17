Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.
Here are the key takeaways from Close Brothers Group’s conference call:
- The group booked an incremental £135m charge (bringing the total Motor Finance Commission provision to £300m), producing a statutory loss after tax of £64.4m and leaving the final cost dependent on the FCA’s redress rules.
- Management has accelerated its transformation, targeting ~£25m of annualized savings in 2026 and ~£60m by end‑2027 (ahead of plan), with an expected c.600 FTE reduction and a stated path to double‑digit ROTE by 2028.
- Capital and funding remain robust with a reported CET1 ratio of 14.3% after provisions, a leverage ratio of 13.5%, a post‑period £250m Tier 2 issuance, and an expected <10% RWA impact from Basel 3.1 — management says this provides headroom to absorb a range of FCA outcomes.
- Operationally the half was mixed — loan book down 2% (1% underlying) while motor and asset finance grew, NIM was strong at 7.1%, bad debt ratio 80bps, and management guides loan growth of 5%–10% through the cycle with group costs around £450m in 2026 falling to £410m–£430m by 2028.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 346 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 473.01. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 563.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Close Brothers Group
Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,841 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 per share, with a total value of £14,403.87. Insiders have bought 2,902 shares of company stock worth $1,469,952 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
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