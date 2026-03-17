Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,831 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

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