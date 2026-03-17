Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

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