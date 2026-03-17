Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $176.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.77% from the company’s current price.

RYTM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,719,955 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and FY25 growth: Rhythm reported robust FY25 revenue (+50% yr/yr to $194.8M) and a Q4 beat that management says sets the stage for an expanded opportunity if the FDA approves setmelanotide for acquired hypothalamic obesity (PDUFA March 20). SA: Q4 Beat & PDUFA

Q4 revenue beat and FY25 growth: Rhythm reported robust FY25 revenue (+50% yr/yr to $194.8M) and a Q4 beat that management says sets the stage for an expanded opportunity if the FDA approves setmelanotide for acquired hypothalamic obesity (PDUFA March 20). Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish despite lower price targets — Bank of America (PT cut to $139, buy), Morgan Stanley (PT cut to $136, overweight) and Needham (PT cut to $130, buy) still signal material upside vs. the current share level, supporting demand. Benzinga: Analyst Notes (BoA & MS) TickerReport: Needham

Analysts remain bullish despite lower price targets — Bank of America (PT cut to $139, buy), Morgan Stanley (PT cut to $136, overweight) and Needham (PT cut to $130, buy) still signal material upside vs. the current share level, supporting demand. Positive Sentiment: Post‑hoc subgroup benefit: Company press release and analyses indicate setmelanotide achieved statistically significant BMI reductions at 52 weeks in patients with heterozygous variants of POMC/PCSK1 and SRC1 (NCOA1) — a signal that could matter for narrower, high‑value indications or label strategy. GlobeNewsWire: EMANATE Topline

Post‑hoc subgroup benefit: Company press release and analyses indicate setmelanotide achieved statistically significant BMI reductions at 52 weeks in patients with heterozygous variants of POMC/PCSK1 and SRC1 (NCOA1) — a signal that could matter for narrower, high‑value indications or label strategy. Positive Sentiment: Supporting Phase 3 TRANSCEND data: Separate TRANSCEND results showed a clinically meaningful ~-16.4% mean BMI reduction, which investors view as supportive context for setmelanotide’s efficacy profile ahead of regulatory review. SA: TRANSCEND Context

Supporting Phase 3 TRANSCEND data: Separate TRANSCEND results showed a clinically meaningful ~-16.4% mean BMI reduction, which investors view as supportive context for setmelanotide’s efficacy profile ahead of regulatory review. Neutral Sentiment: EMANATE trial transcript & analysis: A Seeking Alpha transcript and commentary provide detailed topline discussion and management remarks — useful for parsing nuances but not new data. SA: EMANATE Transcript

EMANATE trial transcript & analysis: A Seeking Alpha transcript and commentary provide detailed topline discussion and management remarks — useful for parsing nuances but not new data. Negative Sentiment: Primary endpoints missed in EMANATE substudies: The company acknowledged four EMANATE substudies did not meet pre‑specified primary endpoints, and Reuters reported the experimental obesity drug failed its main goal in the late‑stage trial — this raises regulatory and commercial execution risk. Reuters: Trial Miss

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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