Citigroup Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to Buy

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LTM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.03.

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LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.89.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LATAM Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 248.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,554 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,988,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3,884.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 935,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 911,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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