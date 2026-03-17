Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

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Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 116,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Copa has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $156.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 271.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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