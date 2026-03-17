Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Citigroup News Summary

Citigroup Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

NYSE C opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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