Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 137,675 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,675 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

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Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

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