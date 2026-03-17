Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 88,541 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $60,618,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $51,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,433,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

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Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.0%

BEN stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Evercore raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.89.

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About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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