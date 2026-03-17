Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Insider Activity at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, insider John Edward Robinson sold 90,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $3,486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,677.48. This trade represents a 39.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Kearns sold 65,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,702.60. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock worth $136,600,345. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

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