Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,364.80. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,451,735.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,250. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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