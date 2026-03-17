Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,452,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 285.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 329,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,373.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 298,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,040,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,211,940,000 after acquiring an additional 293,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $39,306,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ResMed Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.27.

Read Our Latest Report on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $1,240,063.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $520,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,790.06. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,198. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

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