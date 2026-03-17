Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE D opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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