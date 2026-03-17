Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.44 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CCI opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.79%.

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. The trade was a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. New Street Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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