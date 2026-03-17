Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.52 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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