Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after buying an additional 7,358,475 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

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