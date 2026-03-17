Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 312.8% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacques Chappuis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore restated a “negative” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.22.

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Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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