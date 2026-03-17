CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 167,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 164,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CHAR Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$32.08 million, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials. The company also provides custom equipment for industrial water treatment; and services in environmental compliance, environmental management, site investigation and remediation; and engineering and resource efficiency services.

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